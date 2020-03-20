Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) Shares Sold by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) by 76.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,555 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sailpoint Technologies were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SAIL. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 80.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 158,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 70,889 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Sailpoint Technologies by 14.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 6,094 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Sailpoint Technologies by 66.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Sailpoint Technologies by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,786,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,390,000 after buying an additional 53,253 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Sailpoint Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period.

NYSE:SAIL opened at $14.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.09 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.61. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $30.49.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $89.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.61 million. Sailpoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $503,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,335,639 shares in the company, valued at $33,618,033.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $383,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 198,577 shares in the company, valued at $5,071,656.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $1,544,400. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SAIL shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Sailpoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised Sailpoint Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sailpoint Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.13.

About Sailpoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

