RTL Group (EBR:RTL) PT Set at €48.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on RTL Group (EBR:RTL) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RTL has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. HSBC set a €51.00 ($59.30) price objective on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.50 ($52.91) price objective on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays set a €47.50 ($55.23) price objective on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €47.21 ($54.89).

RTL Group has a fifty-two week low of €59.84 ($69.58) and a fifty-two week high of €76.02 ($88.40).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

