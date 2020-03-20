Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $161.00 to $40.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises traded as low as $23.00 and last traded at $23.01, with a volume of 5395755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.66.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RCL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, March 9th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $164.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.69.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $2,393,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,536,767.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 158.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,565,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,623,000 after buying an additional 5,256,795 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,601,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,802,000 after purchasing an additional 74,332 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,640,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,830,000 after purchasing an additional 69,230 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,487,000. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,015,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,063,000 after purchasing an additional 22,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 17.06%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.92%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.70%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

