Royal Bank of Canada Trims Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Target Price to C$12.00

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$12.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ITP. CIBC reduced their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$19.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$21.50 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$24.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Get Intertape Polymer Group alerts:

TSE ITP opened at C$8.90 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.21. Intertape Polymer Group has a one year low of C$7.02 and a one year high of C$19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 211.73, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $505.72 million and a P/E ratio of 13.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.197 dividend. This is a boost from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. Intertape Polymer Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.56%.

In other Intertape Polymer Group news, Senior Officer Joseph Tocci sold 17,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.65, for a total value of C$287,126.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,090,280.79.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the packaging industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells various paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging and engineered coated products, and complementary packaging systems for industrial and retail use.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.