Royal Bank of Canada Trims Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Target Price to C$11.00

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$11.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EFX. AltaCorp Capital reduced their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$18.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$17.00 target price on shares of Enerflex in a report on Friday, February 21st. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Get Enerflex alerts:

TSE EFX opened at C$5.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.05, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Enerflex has a 1 year low of C$4.18 and a 1 year high of C$20.29. The company has a market capitalization of $486.96 million and a PE ratio of 3.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$8.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.87.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$474.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$487.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Enerflex will post 0.9400001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. Enerflex’s payout ratio is 25.44%.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, and refrigeration and waste gas systems, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.