Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Cybg (OTCMKTS:CBBYF)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Cybg (OTCMKTS:CBBYF) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cybg from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. HSBC raised shares of Cybg from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday.

Get Cybg alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CBBYF opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.52. Cybg has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $2.40.

CYBG PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and business banking products and services to individuals and businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, B, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. It operates through SME Banking and Retail Banking segments. The SME Banking segment offers a range of banking products and services, including business current accounts; and secured and unsecured term loans, business overdrafts, and invoice and asset financing products and services.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Cybg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cybg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.