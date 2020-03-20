Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for CLOSE BROS GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:CBGPY)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of CLOSE BROS GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CBGPY has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup upgraded CLOSE BROS GRP/ADR from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CLOSE BROS GRP/ADR from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

CBGPY stock opened at $21.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.36. CLOSE BROS GRP/ADR has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $45.37.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

