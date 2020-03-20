Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Price Target to $60.00

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 78.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $33.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 1.46. Voya Financial has a fifty-two week low of $30.04 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $276.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.00 million. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 7.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Voya Financial will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOYA. JT Stratford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $788,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in Voya Financial by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Voya Financial by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 67,453 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $592,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Voya Financial by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 774,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,180,000 after buying an additional 88,376 shares during the last quarter.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Recommended Story: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.