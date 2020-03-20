Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $190.00 to $156.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Rockwell Automation traded as low as $133.91 and last traded at $136.66, with a volume of 38910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.16.

ROK has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. HSBC lowered Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Rockwell Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.67.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

In other news, VP Rebecca W. House sold 895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.70, for a total value of $181,416.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total value of $65,413.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,198 shares of company stock worth $1,468,269 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elefante Mark B lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 3,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 5,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.32 and a 200 day moving average of $185.09.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile (NYSE:ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.