Robert W. Baird Cuts Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) Price Target to $58.00

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AIMT. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from to in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from to in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.33.

Shares of AIMT stock opened at $12.18 on Tuesday. Aimmune Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a market cap of $752.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.38.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.06). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.95) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Aimmune Therapeutics will post -3.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrew Oxtoby acquired 3,000 shares of Aimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $44,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas T. Sheehy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $330,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 132,665 shares of company stock worth $1,650,792 and have sold 30,400 shares worth $1,045,100. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIMT. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Aimmune Therapeutics by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,154,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,897,000 after purchasing an additional 663,620 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Aimmune Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $16,532,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Aimmune Therapeutics by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,202,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,702,000 after purchasing an additional 484,906 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Aimmune Therapeutics by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,876,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,269,000 after purchasing an additional 463,698 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,667,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,798,000 after acquiring an additional 427,499 shares in the last quarter. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

