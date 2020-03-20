RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $23.14

Shares of RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.14 and last traded at $23.17, with a volume of 1452 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.39.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on RMR Group from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub downgraded RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on RMR Group in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.33.

The stock has a market cap of $730.54 million, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.27.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $159.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.57 million. RMR Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 6.68%. As a group, analysts forecast that RMR Group Inc will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.47%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of RMR Group during the fourth quarter worth about $10,885,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RMR Group by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,599,000 after purchasing an additional 237,025 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RMR Group by 99.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,248,000 after purchasing an additional 145,476 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in RMR Group by 1,085.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,844,000 after buying an additional 137,804 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of RMR Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,132,000. 40.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RMR Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:RMR)

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

