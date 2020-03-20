RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on April 15th

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

RLJ Lodging Trust has a payout ratio of 280.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect RLJ Lodging Trust to earn $1.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.7%.

Shares of NYSE:RLJ opened at $4.67 on Friday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $19.04. The company has a market cap of $721.55 million, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.44 and its 200 day moving average is $16.09.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $347.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.86 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 4.35%. Analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RLJ has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays cut RLJ Lodging Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut RLJ Lodging Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

