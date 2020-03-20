Reviewing Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) & China Finance Online (NYSE:JRJC)

China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) and Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares China Finance Online and Piper Sandler Companies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Finance Online $45.48 million 0.22 -$19.95 million N/A N/A Piper Sandler Companies $846.30 million 0.65 $111.71 million $7.36 5.20

Piper Sandler Companies has higher revenue and earnings than China Finance Online.

Profitability

This table compares China Finance Online and Piper Sandler Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Finance Online -32.78% -55.46% -14.19% Piper Sandler Companies 12.86% 13.83% 7.78%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for China Finance Online and Piper Sandler Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Finance Online 0 0 0 0 N/A Piper Sandler Companies 0 1 0 0 2.00

Piper Sandler Companies has a consensus target price of $87.00, suggesting a potential upside of 127.21%. Given Piper Sandler Companies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Piper Sandler Companies is more favorable than China Finance Online.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.0% of Piper Sandler Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.4% of China Finance Online shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Piper Sandler Companies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

China Finance Online has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Piper Sandler Companies has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Piper Sandler Companies beats China Finance Online on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Finance Online

China Finance Online Co. Limited provides Web-based financial services in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through three segments: Commodities Brokerage Services; Online Financial Information and Advisory Service, and Other Related Services; and Hong Kong Brokerage Services. It provides online access to securities and commodities trading services, wealth management products, and securities investment advisory services to retail investors; and financial database and analytics to institutional investors, including financial, research, academic, and regulatory institutions, as well as financial software products. The company is involved in the operation of Yinglibao, an Internet-based financial platform that integrates wealth management solutions and mutual fund distribution; JRJ mobile app for financial information, securities trading, investment advisory, and wealth management; jrj.com.cn to provide access for wealth management solutions and mutual fund distribution; and jrj.com, a financial information Website. In addition, it provides commodities brokerage services; securities and futures contracts brokerage and related services to its customers, who invest in stocks listed on Hong Kong Stock Exchanges and Clearing Limited; information services; and insurance brokerage services. The company offers its products and services to individual investors managing their own money; professional investors, such as institutional investors managing large sums of money on behalf of their clients and high net worth individuals; and other financial professionals, including investment bankers, stock analysts and financial reporters, and middle class individuals. China Finance Online Co. Limited has a strategic partnership agreement with CIFCO Futures Co., Ltd. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company's Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products. It raises capital through equity and debt financings; provides advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, equity private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory for corporate clients; underwrites debt issuances; and offers municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products. It also provides public finance investment banking services that focus on state and local governments, and cultural and social service non-profit entities, as well as the education, healthcare, hospitality, senior living, and transportation sectors. In addition, this segment offers equity and fixed income advisory and trade execution services for institutional investors, and government and non-profit entities; and engages in trading activities. Further, it is involved in the merchant banking activities, which comprise equity investments in private companies, private equity funds, and other firm investments; and operates alternative asset management funds in merchant banking, energy, and senior living areas. The company's Asset Management segment provides asset management services with product offerings in equity securities and master limited partnerships to institutions and individuals through separately managed accounts, and open-end and closed-end funds. The company was formerly known as Piper Jaffray Companies and changed its name to Piper Sandler Companies in January 2020. Piper Sandler Companies was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

