Reviewing Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) & Security Federal Co. (SC) (NASDAQ:SFDL)

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) and Security Federal Co. (SC) (OTCMKTS:SFDL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) and Security Federal Co. (SC), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) 0 2 2 0 2.50 Security Federal Co. (SC) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) currently has a consensus price target of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.46%. Given Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD)’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) is more favorable than Security Federal Co. (SC).

Risk & Volatility

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Security Federal Co. (SC) has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) and Security Federal Co. (SC)’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) $123.25 million 3.98 $27.22 million $2.19 13.16 Security Federal Co. (SC) $46.03 million 1.61 $7.79 million N/A N/A

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) has higher revenue and earnings than Security Federal Co. (SC).

Profitability

This table compares Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) and Security Federal Co. (SC)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) 26.40% 9.56% 1.21% Security Federal Co. (SC) 16.93% 8.77% 0.81%

Dividends

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Security Federal Co. (SC) pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) pays out 21.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.5% of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) shares are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.7% of Security Federal Co. (SC) shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) beats Security Federal Co. (SC) on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) Company Profile

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Old Line Bank that provides banking products and services to small and medium size businesses, entrepreneurs, professionals, consumers, and high net worth clients. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, such as lines of credit, revolving credit facilities, accounts receivable financing, term loans, equipment loans, small business administration loans, standby letters of credit, and unsecured loans; commercial real estate loans; funds for the construction of single family residences, financing to builders for the construction of pre-sold homes, and loans for multi-family housing, as well as home equity and home improvement loans; land acquisition and development loans; and consumer installment loans. In addition, the company provides safe deposit boxes, wire transfer services, automated teller machine services, and Internet and mobile banking services; debit, prepaid, and credit cards; commercial account services comprising direct deposit of payroll, overnight sweep, lockbox, and remote deposit capture; and investment services consisting of investment management, estate and succession planning, and brokerage services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated a total of 37 branches and 9 loan production offices in suburban Maryland counties of Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Prince George's, Montgomery, and St. Mary's; and Baltimore and Carroll. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Bowie, Maryland.

Security Federal Co. (SC) Company Profile

Security Federal Corporation operates as the holding company for Security Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, various money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates, negotiated rate jumbo certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also originates commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans, as well as mortgage loans to buy or refinance one-to-four family residential real estate; and construction loans on single-family residences, multi-family dwellings and projects, and commercial real estate. In addition, it provides loans for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions and commercial projects. Further, the company offers trust, financial planning, and financial management services; and operates an insurance agency that offers auto, business, life, health, and home insurance products, as well as provides insurance premium financing services. It operates 16 full service branch offices in Aiken, Ballentine, Clearwater, Columbia, Graniteville, Langley, Lexington, North Augusta, Ridge Spring, Wagener, and West Columbia, South Carolina, as well as in Evans, Georgia. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Aiken, South Carolina.

