Reviewing First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) & Republic First Bancorp (NYSE:FRBK)

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) and Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get First Bancorp alerts:

This table compares First Bancorp and Republic First Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Bancorp $766.47 million 1.13 $167.38 million $0.75 5.32 Republic First Bancorp $128.60 million 1.01 -$3.50 million ($0.06) -36.83

First Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Republic First Bancorp. Republic First Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares First Bancorp and Republic First Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Bancorp 21.75% 7.71% 1.32% Republic First Bancorp -2.72% -1.40% -0.12%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for First Bancorp and Republic First Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Republic First Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

First Bancorp has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Republic First Bancorp has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.1% of First Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.9% of Republic First Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of First Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of Republic First Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

First Bancorp beats Republic First Bancorp on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Bancorp

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations. The Commercial and Corporate Banking segment offers commercial real estate and construction loans, floor plan financing, and cash and business management services, as well as broker-dealer services. The Consumer (Retail) Banking segment provides auto, boat, and personal loans; credit cards; lines of credit; deposit products comprising interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and retail certificates of deposit (CDs); finance leasing and insurance services. The Mortgage Banking segment is involved in the origination, sale, and servicing of various residential mortgage loan products and related hedging activities; and acquisition and sale of mortgages in the secondary markets. The Treasury and Investments segment engages in the treasury and investment management activities, such as funding and liquidity management. The United States Operations segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as retail CDs; and residential mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, automobile loans, and term loans, as well as Internet banking, cash management, remote data capture, automated clearing house transaction services. The Virgin Islands Operations segment is involved in the consumer, commercial lending, and deposit-taking activities. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 46 branches in Puerto Rico, 11 branches in the U.S. Virgin Islands and British Virgin Islands, and 10 branches in the state of Florida. First BanCorp. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Santurce, Puerto Rico.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey. It offers consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides secured and unsecured commercial loans, real estate loans, construction and land development loans, automobile loans, home improvement loans, mortgages, home equity and overdraft lines of credit, and other products, as well as lockbox services. It has branches; and 25 proprietary ATMs located in its store network. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.