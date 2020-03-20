Relx (LON:REL) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Relx PLC (LON:REL)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 2,302.81 to GBX 2,185. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Relx traded as low as GBX 1,455.50 ($19.15) and last traded at GBX 1,477 ($19.43), with a volume of 442380 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,542 ($20.28).

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on REL. Citigroup upgraded shares of Relx to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Relx to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 1,825 ($24.01) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99) in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Relx from GBX 1,950 ($25.65) to GBX 2,250 ($29.60) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,066.30 ($27.18).

In other news, insider Erik Engstrom sold 32,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,073 ($27.27), for a total value of £670,988.64 ($882,647.51).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,922.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,894.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.96.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 32.10 ($0.42) per share. This represents a yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Relx’s previous dividend of $13.60. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.60%.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

