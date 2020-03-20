Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Stock Price Down 24.5% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) dropped 24.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $18.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Redfin traded as low as $9.63 and last traded at $10.33, approximately 3,244,725 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,696,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.69.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Redfin from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Redfin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Redfin from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Redfin to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.27.

In related news, insider Adam Wiener sold 25,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $580,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 197,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,589,934.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Bridget Frey sold 5,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $106,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,790,240 in the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Redfin by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,001,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,499 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in Redfin by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 7,057,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,204,000 after purchasing an additional 128,347 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Redfin by 464.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,952,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,594 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Redfin by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,784,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,715,000 after purchasing an additional 52,447 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Redfin by 396.6% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,705,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.04.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $233.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.17 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Redfin Corp will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

