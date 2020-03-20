Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) Price Tops $0.0018 on Major Exchanges

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded up 22.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 20th. In the last week, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded 18.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, Kucoin, Bitbns and Coinrail. Red Pulse Phoenix has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $291,214.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Profile

Red Pulse Phoenix (CRYPTO:PHX) is a token. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Red Pulse Phoenix’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing . Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Trading

Red Pulse Phoenix can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Kucoin, Switcheo Network, Binance and Bitbns. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Red Pulse Phoenix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the exchanges listed above.

