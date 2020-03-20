Recon Technology’s (RCON) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Maxim Group

Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Maxim Group in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Recon Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

RCON stock opened at $1.46 on Friday. Recon Technology has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $5.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.35.

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management, and transportation; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

