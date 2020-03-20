R. H. Seale Sells 150,430 Shares of Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) Stock

Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) Director R. H. Seale sold 150,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $8,291,701.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,925.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE QTWO opened at $56.46 on Friday. Q2 Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $47.17 and a fifty-two week high of $93.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.66 and a beta of 1.24.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.50. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 22.47%. The company had revenue of $86.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Q2 from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Q2 from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Q2 from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stephens upgraded Q2 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Q2 by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 250,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,296,000 after buying an additional 36,106 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in Q2 during the fourth quarter valued at about $703,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Q2 during the third quarter valued at about $10,199,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in Q2 by 23.5% during the third quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 289,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,810,000 after buying an additional 55,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Q2 by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

