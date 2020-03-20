QunQun Trading Up 20.1% This Week (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. During the last week, QunQun has traded 20.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One QunQun coin can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges including $10.39, $50.98, $13.77 and $24.68. QunQun has a market cap of $2.30 million and $493,436.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00052115 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000631 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.34 or 0.04467687 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00068124 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00038886 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005892 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 42.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015084 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015091 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003736 BTC.

About QunQun

QunQun is a coin. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,514,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 679,332,726 coins. The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io . QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QunQun is qunqun.io

QunQun Coin Trading

QunQun can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QunQun should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QunQun using one of the exchanges listed above.

