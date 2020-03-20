Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $51.00 to $43.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Quanta Services traded as low as $27.62 and last traded at $27.89, with a volume of 42524 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.86.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Quanta Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $210,486.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,532.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Quanta Services by 5,368.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,749,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,121 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,726,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,100,244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,501,000 after purchasing an additional 903,658 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,903,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,554,000 after purchasing an additional 621,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 3,094.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 518,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,600,000 after purchasing an additional 502,307 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.49 and a 200-day moving average of $39.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.11.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Quanta Services Inc will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Company Profile (NYSE:PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.