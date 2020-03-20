Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Microchip Technology Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Microchip Technology in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Stein now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.31. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Positive” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Microchip Technology’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 12.23%. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on MCHP. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub lowered Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cfra upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.85.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $60.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.37. Microchip Technology has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $112.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.367 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $181,699.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 4,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $413,191.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

