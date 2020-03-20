Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) Lifted by Northcoast Research

Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research upped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Casey’s General Stores in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 16th. Northcoast Research analyst C. Cerankosky now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.89.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

CASY has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.09.

Shares of CASY stock opened at $155.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.35. Casey’s General Stores has a fifty-two week low of $122.86 and a fifty-two week high of $181.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 211.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO William J. Walljasper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total transaction of $327,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at $3,539,068.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.23%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

