Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of J & J Snack Foods in a report issued on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will earn $1.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.50. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

JJSF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CL King started coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Consumer Edge lowered J & J Snack Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.50.

JJSF stock opened at $124.19 on Wednesday. J & J Snack Foods has a twelve month low of $108.16 and a twelve month high of $196.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $160.59 and its 200-day moving average is $181.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.30.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.12). J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $282.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.15 million.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.46%.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

