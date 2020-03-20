Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) Cut by Analyst

Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Linde in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the basic materials company will earn $2.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Linde’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.06 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $8.00 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Linde in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Linde from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Linde in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.41.

LIN opened at $154.01 on Wednesday. Linde has a 1-year low of $146.71 and a 1-year high of $227.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $89.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.75.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. Linde had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth $2,882,740,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,984,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,696,526,000 after purchasing an additional 256,343 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,597,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,406,462,000 after purchasing an additional 230,568 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,015,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $854,840,000 after purchasing an additional 99,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 2,562,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $545,639,000 after purchasing an additional 142,492 shares in the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Christian Bruch sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total transaction of $54,764.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,420.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel bought 2,000 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $152.47 per share, for a total transaction of $304,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 201,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,791,621.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,046,538 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.963 per share. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

