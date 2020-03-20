Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for NN, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:NNBR)

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of NN in a research note issued on Monday, March 16th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.29. William Blair also issued estimates for NN’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

NNBR has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of NN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

NN stock opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.93. The company has a market capitalization of $122.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.77. NN has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.03.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The business had revenue of $198.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.38 million. NN had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a positive return on equity of 9.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of NN by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of NN by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of NN by 18.2% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NN by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NN by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

