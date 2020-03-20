Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for XPEL Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:XPEL)

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for XPEL in a report released on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.13. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for XPEL’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $39.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 million.

Shares of XPEL stock opened at $10.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $256.35 million and a P/E ratio of 20.96. XPEL has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $18.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in XPEL by 705.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in XPEL in the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in XPEL in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in XPEL in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in XPEL in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. 13.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands. The company offers paint protection films; headlight protection; automotive window films; and plotters. It also provides apparel, merchandise, aftercare products, paint protection films, microfiber products, install tools, and paint protection film install tolls through online.

