Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for XPEL Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:XPEL)

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for XPEL in a report released on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.13. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for XPEL’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS.
XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $39.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 million.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in XPEL by 705.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in XPEL in the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in XPEL in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in XPEL in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in XPEL in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. 13.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About XPEL
XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands. The company offers paint protection films; headlight protection; automotive window films; and plotters. It also provides apparel, merchandise, aftercare products, paint protection films, microfiber products, install tools, and paint protection film install tolls through online.
See Also: Portfolio Manager
Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.