Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) Reduced by Wedbush

TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TCF Financial in a research note issued on Monday, March 16th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.96. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for TCF Financial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

Get TCF Financial alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on TCF Financial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on TCF Financial from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TCF Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.64.

NYSE TCF opened at $21.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. TCF Financial has a 12 month low of $16.96 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.28 and a 200-day moving average of $40.72.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $566.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.08 million. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 20.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCF. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TCF Financial by 679.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,310,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757,099 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in TCF Financial by 2,942.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,253,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,873 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TCF Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,533,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TCF Financial by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,562,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in TCF Financial by 464.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 844,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,521,000 after purchasing an additional 694,740 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TCF Financial news, EVP Michael Scott Jones sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,422,707.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.68%.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for TCF Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCF Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.