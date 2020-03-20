Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Regions Financial Corp Reduced by Wedbush (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) – Analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Regions Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 16th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.39. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Regions Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, January 20th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.38.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $8.28 on Wednesday. Regions Financial has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $17.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,638,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,758,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,768,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,495,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,304,000 after acquiring an additional 626,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,404,000. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

