Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Cut by Analyst (NYSE:PMT)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) – Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report issued on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.63. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 46.31%. The company had revenue of $155.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share.

PMT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Compass Point began coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.92.

Shares of NYSE PMT opened at $7.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $23.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.21. The stock has a market cap of $599.53 million, a P/E ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 50.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 583,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,980,000 after purchasing an additional 195,749 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 16.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 18,925 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 10,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan bought 39,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $224,399.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,956 shares of company stock worth $60,677. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

