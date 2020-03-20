Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Cut by Analyst

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Las Vegas Sands in a research note issued on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the casino operator will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.73. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Standpoint Research cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America raised Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.42.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $40.36 on Wednesday. Las Vegas Sands has a twelve month low of $33.30 and a twelve month high of $74.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.60.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,406,033 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $994,593,000 after acquiring an additional 6,753,588 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 5,707.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,581,351 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $264,618,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502,466 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth about $308,958,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,061,417 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $523,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,053,330 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $210,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,324 shares in the last quarter. 37.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%. This is a boost from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is presently 96.93%.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Further Reading: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.