Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for F.N.B. Corp Reduced by SunTrust Banks (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of F.N.B. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, March 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Young now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.26. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on FNB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

Shares of FNB opened at $7.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.70. F.N.B. has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $12.93.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $300.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.55 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 8.43%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNB. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 203,033.3% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 18,273 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 56.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 516,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 7.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,089,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,626,000 after purchasing an additional 209,494 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 1,132.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,080,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,862 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director James D. Chiafullo purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.92 per share, with a total value of $148,800.00. Also, CEO Vincent J. Delie, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.72 per share, with a total value of $87,200.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 31,500 shares of company stock worth $299,765. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

