Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Cut by Analyst

3M Co (NYSE:MMM) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for 3M in a research report issued on Sunday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings of $2.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.26. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for 3M’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.59 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $9.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.10 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MMM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.33.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $137.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $77.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.42. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $128.01 and a fifty-two week high of $219.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,477,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,359,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 35,389 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total transaction of $994,812.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,804 shares in the company, valued at $8,563,982.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744 over the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. 3M’s payout ratio is 64.62%.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

