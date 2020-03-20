Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for CVB Financial Corp. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:CVBF)

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for CVB Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 16th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.35. Wedbush also issued estimates for CVB Financial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of CVB Financial stock opened at $19.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.06. CVB Financial has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $22.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $119.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.77 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 40.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. CVB Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVBF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in CVB Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CVB Financial by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 45,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 11,090 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CVB Financial by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 56,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 11,320 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CVB Financial by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,566,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,299,000 after purchasing an additional 276,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in CVB Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 208,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CVB Financial news, Director Hal W. Oswalt sold 10,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $216,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.