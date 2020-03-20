Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Issued By Wedbush

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) – Wedbush increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for AutoZone in a research note issued on Monday, March 16th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $16.52 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $15.92. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $1,120.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q2 2021 earnings at $13.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $26.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $75.03 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cfra raised shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $1,325.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of AutoZone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,211.00 to $1,091.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,230.47.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $827.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,042.76 and its 200 day moving average is $1,122.65. The company has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.58. AutoZone has a fifty-two week low of $730.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,274.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $12.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.75 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 95.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $11.49 EPS.

In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $886.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,772,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,810. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

