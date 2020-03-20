Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA Reduced by SunTrust Banks (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note issued on Sunday, March 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.06. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.77 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 25.15%. The firm had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird raised Zions Bancorporation NA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zions Bancorporation NA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.41.

Shares of ZION opened at $27.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.40 and a 200 day moving average of $45.95. Zions Bancorporation NA has a fifty-two week low of $25.27 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

In other news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 8,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $361,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,679.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,631 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $213,952.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,131.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $715,990. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 454.9% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 454.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

