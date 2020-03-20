Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Sutro Biopharma Inc Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:STRO)

Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Sutro Biopharma in a research report issued on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.58) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.80). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.34) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.47) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.58) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($5.23) EPS.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.33 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on STRO. ValuEngine downgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Shares of STRO stock opened at $7.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.41. The company has a market cap of $166.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.99. Sutro Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,694,000 after acquiring an additional 719,895 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 345,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 280,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 13,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $1,100,000. 50.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

