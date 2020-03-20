Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Mercantil Bank Holding Corp Reduced by SunTrust Banks (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Mercantil Bank Holding Corp (NASDAQ:AMTB) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Mercantil Bank in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, March 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Young now expects that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Mercantil Bank’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $67.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.59 million. Mercantil Bank had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 6.61%.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AMTB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercantil Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mercantil Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.38.

Mercantil Bank stock opened at $14.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $610.07 million, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Mercantil Bank has a 1-year low of $10.95 and a 1-year high of $23.59.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTB. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Mercantil Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Mercantil Bank by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Mercantil Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Mercantil Bank by 211.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Mercantil Bank by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 319,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,709,000 after acquiring an additional 61,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.93% of the company’s stock.

Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Corporate LATAM, Treasury, and Institutional.

