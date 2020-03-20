Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Iqvia Holdings Inc Decreased by SunTrust Banks (NYSE:IQV)

Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Iqvia in a report released on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Draper now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.49. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Iqvia’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.14 EPS.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Iqvia had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on IQV. Citigroup boosted their price target on Iqvia from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Iqvia in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Iqvia from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Iqvia from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.25.

NYSE IQV opened at $90.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.61 and its 200 day moving average is $149.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Iqvia has a 12 month low of $81.79 and a 12 month high of $169.14. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 93.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IQV. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Iqvia during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Iqvia by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Iqvia during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Iqvia by 379.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Iqvia by 303.6% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John Connaughton sold 703,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total transaction of $115,638,940.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.08, for a total value of $1,000,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 740,828 shares of company stock worth $121,469,155 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

