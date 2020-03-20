Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Honeywell International in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $1.96 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Honeywell International’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.09 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.65 EPS.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

HON has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.00.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $118.96 on Friday. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $101.10 and a 1 year high of $184.06. The firm has a market cap of $85.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.92.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in Honeywell International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 15,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in Honeywell International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

