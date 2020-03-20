Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for HomeStreet Inc Lifted by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson upped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for HomeStreet in a report released on Wednesday, March 18th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.46. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s FY2020 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $67.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on HomeStreet in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised HomeStreet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

HMST opened at $23.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.24. HomeStreet has a 12-month low of $20.39 and a 12-month high of $35.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $575.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

In related news, Director Douglas Irvine Smith purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $174,375.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,775 shares in the company, valued at $180,768.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Ederer purchased 1,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.35 per share, for a total transaction of $37,682.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,505 shares in the company, valued at $815,886.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 12,886 shares of company stock worth $328,025. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,798,000 after acquiring an additional 7,977 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the 4th quarter valued at about $870,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

