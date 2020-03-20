Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for HC2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:HCHC) Cut by B. Riley

HC2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:HCHC) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of HC2 in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.49) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.43). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $8.30 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for HC2’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($1.83) EPS.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The technology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.41). HC2 had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.90 million.

Separately, ValuEngine raised HC2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NYSE HCHC opened at $1.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.73. HC2 has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of HC2 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of HC2 by 219.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 11,128 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HC2 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of HC2 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of HC2 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HC2 Company Profile

HC2 Holdings, Inc provides construction, marine services, energy, telecommunications, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

