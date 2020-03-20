Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) Cut by Analyst

Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Frontdoor in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 18th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now expects that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. William Blair also issued estimates for Frontdoor’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FTDR. BidaskClub upgraded Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Frontdoor in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Frontdoor from $56.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.33.

Shares of FTDR opened at $34.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of -0.38. Frontdoor has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $53.29.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $300.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.16 million. Frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 63.76% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS.

In other news, Director Peter L. Cella purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.78 per share, with a total value of $173,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,229.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 25,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 32,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 2.2% in the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Frontdoor

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

