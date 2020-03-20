Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Decreased by SunTrust Banks

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report released on Sunday, March 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Young now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.74. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

CATY has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cathay General Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CATY opened at $20.88 on Wednesday. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $38.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.98 and a 200 day moving average of $35.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $149.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.63%.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $50,374.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,853.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CATY. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

