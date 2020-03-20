Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Increased by SunTrust Banks

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Boyd Gaming in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks analyst B. Jonas now forecasts that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.49. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Boyd Gaming’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

BYD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Argus lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.55.

Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $11.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $875.00 million, a PE ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.70 and its 200-day moving average is $27.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72. Boyd Gaming has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $36.22.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $833.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.46 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 16.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP William R. Boyd bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $29,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 45,289 shares in the company, valued at $892,193.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 29.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.