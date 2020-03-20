Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for BankUnited Cut by Analyst (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) – Analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of BankUnited in a research report issued on Monday, March 16th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.75. Wedbush also issued estimates for BankUnited’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BKU. TheStreet cut shares of BankUnited from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BankUnited from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. BankUnited currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.71.

Shares of BankUnited stock opened at $19.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.09. BankUnited has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $37.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $223.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.60 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 26.84%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 412.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BankUnited in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 97.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

