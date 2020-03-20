Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Bancorpsouth Bank Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:BXS)

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bancorpsouth Bank in a report released on Sunday, March 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.56. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Bancorpsouth Bank’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. Bancorpsouth Bank had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $245.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered Bancorpsouth Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. DA Davidson upgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bancorpsouth Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.43.

Bancorpsouth Bank stock opened at $22.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.39. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 52-week low of $18.05 and a 52-week high of $32.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BXS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Bancorpsouth Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Bancorpsouth Bank during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank by 160.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Bancorpsouth Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Bancorpsouth Bank’s payout ratio is 29.48%.

Bancorpsouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

