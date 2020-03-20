Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Avrobio Inc Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:AVRO)

Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Avrobio in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 17th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.66). Wedbush also issued estimates for Avrobio’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.65) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.38) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.73) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.86) EPS.

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.13).

AVRO has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avrobio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Avrobio from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Avrobio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Avrobio from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avrobio in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVRO opened at $13.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.28. Avrobio has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $29.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.24 million, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 2.47.

In other news, Director Christopher Paige sold 10,000 shares of Avrobio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 267,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,152,776. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoffrey Mackay sold 63,000 shares of Avrobio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $1,736,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 364,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,061,037.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,000 shares of company stock worth $2,386,910. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avrobio by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 295,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after acquiring an additional 17,454 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avrobio by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,130,000 after acquiring an additional 170,879 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avrobio in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Avrobio during the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Avrobio by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 170,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after buying an additional 23,365 shares in the last quarter. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avrobio

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

