Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for American Express Reduced by William Blair (NYSE:AXP)

American Express (NYSE:AXP) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of American Express in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 17th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now anticipates that the payment services company will earn $2.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.35. William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for American Express’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.58 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.78 EPS.

AXP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on American Express from $137.50 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on American Express from to in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.79.

American Express stock opened at $77.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. American Express has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $138.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.11.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $3,750,758.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,739 shares in the company, valued at $7,310,653.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Petrino sold 3,500 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $461,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,883.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,880,261. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 148,966 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $17,620,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 333,176 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,408,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of American Express by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 71,896 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,504,000 after buying an additional 13,007 shares during the period. SWS Partners acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of American Express by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 10,644 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

